Proof Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell Drew Has Inherited Her Eye for Fashion

A future fashionista.
At the launch of Jessica Simpson's fall collection, held at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, the fashion mogul's oldest daughter Maxwell Drew proved that there is more than one style star in their family.
The 10-year-old showed up to the Sept. 24 event rockin' a cool, emo-girl-inspired look, which included an oversized camo-print jacket, wide leg jeans and black platform boots.
On hand to to support her mom, Maxwell was joined by her dad (and Jessica's husband of eight years) Eric Johnson and her siblings Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, making the afternoon a family affair.
Maxwell's edgy style is similar to the baggy, oversized styles often rocked by her BFF: Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West.
ICYMI, Jessica recently shared that Maxwell and North became besties while playing basketball on a team that was coached by Eric.
"One of Maxwell's best friends is North," she told Us Weekly in April. "And so, watching North, she is amazing, she is a great kid, and she will be a part of the change in this world. Her and Maxwell alone."
She continued, "It's been fun because we live in the same neighborhood. So, it makes it easy."
We'll be keeping our eyes on these two!
In June, Maxwell was invited to celebrate North's 9th birthday with a "creepy wilderness" bash dubbed Camp North. In pics posted by Kim, the girls were seen enjoying plenty of outdoor activities, including archery, zip-lining, wakesurfing and sleeping in tent-themed beds.
Kim later explained that the party was ultimately inspired by North's love of special effects makeup.
"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," The Kardashians star said during an interview on The Tonight Show, "and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it."
