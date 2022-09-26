Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…

Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future.
The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."
However on a serious note, Kim explained that, "I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something. So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."
When she imagines dating down the line, the mom of four has a certain set up in mind. "I think it would have to be something like set up at a friend's house something really chill nowhere out in public," she shared. "I just want chill."
The reality star added, "I'm not looking for anything. I think I just really need to be by myself and focus on finishing law school and my kids."
Kelly chimed in with some dating advice of her own, telling Kim, "Stay off dating apps. You need a titan."
She explained, "A titan of industry. That's what you are and that's what you need. It's a very small field but he's out there."
Kim's dating philosophy comes a month after her split with Pete Davidson was announced in August 2022. The two dated for nine months, creating a buzz on social media, before going their separate ways.
Currently the mogul is in the middle of a public divorce from Kanye West—who she shares four children with: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—after nearly seven years of marriage.
However, Kim is busy living her best life and just added Dolce and Gabbana fashion designer to her list of titles. The businesswoman debuted her spring-summer 2023 collaboration with designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show, as well as walking the runway. The collection comes on the heels of Dolce & Gabbana releasing their advertising campaign for the collection, titled "Ciao Kim," in which the star channels her innermost Marilyn Monroe.
The SKKN founder originally made headlines during the 2022 Met Gala when she paid tribute to the late Hollywood icon by going platinum blonde and wearing the vintage dress that the actress wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
While Kim isn't quite ready to add girlfriend to her resume at the moment, maybe she'll eventually find someone who can keep up.