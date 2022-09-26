Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…

Watch : See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to dating in the future.

The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked by Ryan, during the Sept. 26 episode, what kind of man Kim sees herself with at this point in her life, the SKIMS founder initially joked, "Absolutely no one."

However on a serious note, Kim explained that, "I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something. So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."

When she imagines dating down the line, the mom of four has a certain set up in mind. "I think it would have to be something like set up at a friend's house something really chill nowhere out in public," she shared. "I just want chill."

The reality star added, "I'm not looking for anything. I think I just really need to be by myself and focus on finishing law school and my kids."

Kelly chimed in with some dating advice of her own, telling Kim, "Stay off dating apps. You need a titan."

She explained, "A titan of industry. That's what you are and that's what you need. It's a very small field but he's out there."