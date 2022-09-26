Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Share a Kiss in Matching Floral Dresses at Friend’s Baby Shower

Like mother, like daughter.
Coco Austin twinned with her 6-year-old daughter Chanel in bright floral dresses while attending a friend's baby shower. In a photo posted to Instagram on Sept. 25, the duo shared a kiss while posing with their hands on their hips, almost mirror reflections of each other. To add their own special touches on their outfits, Chanel sported a pink bow on her head, while Coco opted for green heels.
"This was a perfect day for an end of Summer baby shower for close friends @shanrox1207 and @iamsethrose," Coco wrote in the caption. "You know babyshowers are all about the bump!! We were all loving it!"
Coco shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, often posting photos of their family life on social media. Recently, the 43-year-old clapped back at criticism of her parenting style when she shared a video of Chanel in a kitchen sink. After a commentator accused Coco of treating her daughter "like an infant," the Ice Loves Coco star tweeted that she won't stand people critiquing her choices.
"Wow just Wow!" Coco wrote on Sept. 25 alongside a Page Six report about her daughter washing in the sink. "Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"
Coco added, "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"
Her close connection to her daughter was also seen in an Instagram video posted on Sept. 8, which showed Coco dropping off Chanel at school. As Chanel walked into her school on her first day of first grade, Coco was seen crying in the car.
"I thought this year I had my emotions under control," Coco captioned the clip. "It takes a minute to get a grip."