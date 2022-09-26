Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Share a Kiss in Matching Floral Dresses at Friend’s Baby Shower

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Like mother, like daughter.

Coco Austin twinned with her 6-year-old daughter Chanel in bright floral dresses while attending a friend's baby shower. In a photo posted to Instagram on Sept. 25, the duo shared a kiss while posing with their hands on their hips, almost mirror reflections of each other. To add their own special touches on their outfits, Chanel sported a pink bow on her head, while Coco opted for green heels.

"This was a perfect day for an end of Summer baby shower for close friends @shanrox1207 and @iamsethrose," Coco wrote in the caption. "You know babyshowers are all about the bump!! We were all loving it!"

Coco shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, often posting photos of their family life on social media. Recently, the 43-year-old clapped back at criticism of her parenting style when she shared a video of Chanel in a kitchen sink. After a commentator accused Coco of treating her daughter "like an infant," the Ice Loves Coco star tweeted that she won't stand people critiquing her choices.