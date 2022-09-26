Everything to Know About Michele Morrone After Khloe Kardashian Outing

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Spotted With Actor Michele Morrone

Here's everything you need to know to keep up with Michele Morrone.

Just days ago, Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone turned heads at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show. Not only were the two spotted sitting next to one another at the event, but Michele also shared a snap to his Instagram Stories of himself and Khloe closely posing together backstage.

Khloe hasn't spoken out about the nature of their relationship, but Michele's rep denied they're dating, per Page Six.

That hasn't stopped fans from getting curious about the Italian actor, who captured audience's attention globally as Massimo in Netflix's 2020 erotic thriller 365 Days.

Want to learn more about the 31-year-old who spent some time with Khloe? Keep reading.

Michele Morrone Is an Actor, Singer and Model

Michele is known for his role as Massimo in Netflix's 365 Days trilogy and has also acted in the TV series Medici and The Trial. He is also a singer who put out his debut studio album, Dark Room, in 2020, per his Instagram. Aside from singing and acting, Michele has a career in modeling, which includes posing for Dolce and Gabbana.