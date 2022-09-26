New The Last of Us Trailer Confirms Melanie Lynskey Casting

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Yellowjackets won't be the last you see of actress Melanie Lynskey.

In the explosive first trailer for HBO's highly anticipated The Last Of Us, not only did we get a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming adaptation, but we got a surprise casting update. The teaser confirmed that the Yellowjackets star will grace our screens in the series, which is set to premiere next year.

Per TVLine, Lynskey is expected to play Kathleen, "the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City."

In the intense promo we see what's left two decades after the breakdown of society caused by an infectious disease. It starts with images of a disheveled town, including an outdoor wall written with the message: "When you're lost in the darkness."

We then see main character Joel (Pedro Pascal), "a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey)," per TVLine, in a visible state of duress. Which we can't blame him as the trailer shows their surroundings to be dark and eerily gloomy.

In the promo, we also witness a tearful Ellie, clearly traumatized by the recent events. A narrator then urges, " Save who you can save."