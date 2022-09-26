Why Sharon Osbourne Still Says Her Firing From The Talk Was “Unfair”

During an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends on Sept. 25, Sharon Osbourne spoke out against her March 2021 firing from The Talk. Find out what she had to say.

Sharon Osbourne still has plenty to say.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends on Sept. 25, Osbourne addressed her firing from the CBS daytime chat show The Talk in March 2021, which came after her staunch defense of controversial comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle.

"I've worked in this industry for 50 years, actually, 55," Osbourne said. "I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair." 

At the time, Osbourne stood up for her friend Morgan who, after Markle's headline-making primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, argued that Markle could have been lying about her struggles with mental health, saying, "I wouldn't believe it if [Markle] read me the weather report."

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood deemed Morgan's comments "racist," which culminated in a heated on-air discussion. Osbourne ultimately left the show weeks later after an internal review.

"[Piers] is not racist. I'm not racist. But because he said something about somebody who is mixed race, is that the right word?" Osbourne questioned during her Fox & Friends appearance. "He's deemed racist and that's not fair."

The internal review also uncovered allegations made by former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson-Peete, who alleged Osbourne called her "too ghetto" for the chat show, and former co-host Leah Remini, who alleged Osbourne frequently use racially-charged language when referencing host Julie Chen Moonves.

Osbourne denied all allegations made against her, with her rep Howard Bragman saying in a statement to E! News, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."

When asked by Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth if Osbourne thought thought the Morgan discussion was an "ambush," she responded, "Of course it was. Why would you advertise that we're talking about this, that and the other and suddenly it's 20 minutes of me?"

During her appearance on the morning show, a clip was aired from Osbourne's new four-part Fox Nation docuseries To Hell & Back, which further detailed her departure from The Talk.

"I was this lamb that was slaughtered that morning, and CBS denied responsibility on the news," Osbourne argued. "That's because they're wankers and a--holes."

In the series, Osbourne also received support from her son Jack Osbourne, who stood up for his mother.

"You can get ganged up on on live television and when you go to defend yourself against accusations, you get fired for creating a hostile work environment," he said. "This is the world we live in today."

E! News reached out to The Talk and CBS for comment and have not heard back.

