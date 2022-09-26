Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Reflects on Bond With Brother Tennessee Despite 13-Year Gap

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe shared a sweet tribute to her brother Tennessee for his 10th birthday. Find out what she said has been the “greatest gift.”

By Daisy Maldonado Sep 26, 2022 10:22 PMTags
Reese WitherspoonRyan PhillippeCeleb KidsCelebrities
The love between these two siblings is like no other. 

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe penned a heartwarming Instagram tribute to brother Tennessee in honor of his 10th birthday. In her Sept. 26 post, Ava reflected on their 13-year age gap and how the two have formed a bond despite it.

"Today's the day…TENN IS 10!!" Ava began her lengthy post alongside a carousel of both snaps of the pair and solo shots of Tennessee. "Happy happy double-digit birthday to the absolute legend & tiny teenager that is my baby brother."

The 23-year-old went on to share all of her favorite things about her little brother. 

"He asks all the best questions, has all the smart (& sassy) comebacks, and shows up in life as nothing less than his most authentic, goofy, and feisty self," Ava noted. "He works hard and plays even harder and is constantly surprising those in his life with his immense maturity, intellect, and compassion for those he loves."

Ava also admitted that the age difference between the two used to concern her. 

She explained, "Though I once worried about our 13-year age gap, getting to share some of my favorite childhood movies, shows, books, activities, and memories with him has been the greatest gift I never saw coming."

The UC Berkeley student concluded her note by reflecting on all Tennessee has taught her and her family, writing, "Thanks T for making me an even better big sister & for all that you teach us just by being you. Pava."

On her own Instagram page, the Legally Blonde star wished her youngest child a happy birthday.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!!" Reese wrote. "Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I'm so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy! Tenn turns 10!"

Reese and Ryan Phillippe share kids Ava, 23, Tennessee, 10 and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 18. 

