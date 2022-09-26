Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Reflects on Bond With Brother Tennessee Despite 13-Year Gap

Watch : Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever"

The love between these two siblings is like no other.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe penned a heartwarming Instagram tribute to brother Tennessee in honor of his 10th birthday. In her Sept. 26 post, Ava reflected on their 13-year age gap and how the two have formed a bond despite it.

"Today's the day…TENN IS 10!!" Ava began her lengthy post alongside a carousel of both snaps of the pair and solo shots of Tennessee. "Happy happy double-digit birthday to the absolute legend & tiny teenager that is my baby brother."

The 23-year-old went on to share all of her favorite things about her little brother.

"He asks all the best questions, has all the smart (& sassy) comebacks, and shows up in life as nothing less than his most authentic, goofy, and feisty self," Ava noted. "He works hard and plays even harder and is constantly surprising those in his life with his immense maturity, intellect, and compassion for those he loves."