Exclusive

A Bartending Bet Results in Savannah Cleaning Up Vomit in Growing Up Chrisley Sneak Peek

Chase and Savannah Chrisley take sibling rivalry to the next level on Growing Up Chrisley's Sept. 28 episode, as their bartending bet puts Savannah in a gross situation.

By Paige Strout Sep 28, 2022 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentSavannah ChrisleyNBCUGrowing Up Chrisley
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Forced to Clean VOMIT for Bar Gig

Chase and Savannah Chrisley are always down for some family competition.

The two put their sibling rivalry to the test with a good old-fashioned bet in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Growing Up Chrisley's Sept. 28 episode, as Chase bets that Savannah couldn't last a full shift working at a bar.

In the clip, the two head off to the Live Oak bar in Nashville with Chase's roommate Elliott. And despite some initial nerves about bussing tables and making drinks for a packed bar, Savannah knows she's in it to win it.

As the show's narrator reminds us, Savannah is "no stranger to hard work," as she created her own beauty line, Sassy by Savannah, competed in Miss Teen USA and (jokingly) "lived with Todd Chrisley for almost 20 years."

The group is greeted by the bar's owner, Chase's friend Maggie, who is ready to put Savannah to work. But the reality star isn't headed behind the bar just yet, as Maggie tells her, "Let's start doing a little bit of the hard work when it comes to the industry."

photos
Savannah Chrisley's Faith Over Fear Line

That hard work includes washing dishes, cutting lemons and limes and refilling coolers with heavy buckets of ice. "Great news," the narrator jokes. "Looks like carrying all those shopping bags has finally paid off."

The guys are surprisingly impressed, leaving Chase worried about his odds of winning the bet. "She's gonna kill me," he tells Elliott before Savannah joins them at their table for a quick check-in.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Chase, this is not what I signed up for," she tells her brother, to which he responds, "Savannah, you can give up any time."

She reminds him that she's "not a quitter," but comes very close to becoming one after bar employee Mitch assigns her next task: cleaning up vomit in the women's bathroom.

"Oh, dear god," Savannah exclaims upon entering the restroom, while Chase and Elliott laugh in delight.

Check out the hilarious clip above and tune in to find out which sibling will win the bet.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Look All Grown Up in Rare Appearance

2

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

4

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

5

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

Latest News

See Emma Chamberlain's L.A. Home Featuring Her "Dream" Dressing Room

Lily Collins Says Emily in Paris Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

Trending Now: This $22 Oversized Leather Jacket, Plus 10 More Styles

Exclusive

How Sarah Jessica Parker's Kids Really Feel About Hocus Pocus

Megan Fox Jokes People Only Notice How "Smart" She In Sexy Photo

Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Is Pregnant After IVF Journey

How Hocus Pocus Fans Can Stay at the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage