House of the Dragon Killed Off Three Fan Favorites and the Internet Is Furious

House of the Dragon knows how to set the internet ablaze.

The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series featured the deaths of three different characters—Laena Velaryon, Harwin Strong and Lyonel Strong—and, predictably, fans had some strong opinions.

First, Laena (Nanna Blondell) met her end, instructing her dragon Vhagar to kill her rather than bear the loss of a child, a move that had some House of the Dragon fans responding with rage.

"Nah man, they did Laena Velaryon so dirty," one viewer tweeted. "WHAT THE F--K." Another fan took issue with the way Laena's death was written, which deviates from George. R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel on which the show is based, saying, "At this point the writers are just writing f--king fan fiction. i'm so angry."

Harwin (Ryan Corr), the father of Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) children and the heir to the Harrenhal castle, and Lyonel (Gavin Spokes), the new Hand of the King to Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), both died in a fire at Harrenhal, which was set by Larys Strong (Matthew Needham)—Harwin's brother and Lyonel's son.