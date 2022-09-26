Meghan King’s Ex Jim Edmonds Marries Kortnie O’Connor in Italian Wedding Ceremony

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor have officially tied the knot.
On Sept. 25, the former professional baseball player married the realtor in a private ceremony at the villa Giardino del Mosaico in Italy in front of 32 guests, according to People.
"This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor told the publication Sept. 26. "It was more than I could have ever imagined."
Edmonds added, "The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."
Following the nuptials, Edmonds, 52, shared wedding photos of himself and his new wife. "Most beautiful bride ever," he captioned the Sept. 26 Instagram post. "Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!"
As seen in the pictures, O'Connor, 37, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white wedding dress that featured sheer sides and a floral lace pattern, while the groom kept it classy and simple in a black tuxedo, complete with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.
This is the fourth time Edmonds has tied the knot. He was first married to Lee Ann Horton and then to Allison Jayne Raski from 2008 to 2014. The former MLB outfielder had two kids in each marriage.
Most recently, he was married to former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King, with whom he shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 4-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart. The pair, who married in 2014, split in 2019 after King alleged that he cheated on her with their children's former nanny, Carly Wilson, which both Edmonds and the babysitter have denied.