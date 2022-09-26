Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be.
The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.
On her Instagram Stories on Sept. 26, Kim showed off the stunning floor-length silver sequined gown from the iconic fashion house, which was complete with criss-cross laces up the side. However, more importantly, she revealed how difficult it was to walk in—not to mention climb several flights of stairs.
In the clips, Kim can be seen ends up hopping up the stairs in her sky high-heeled silver shoes. At one point in the video, she can even be heard exasperatedly asking if there is an elevator she can take instead. The Kardashians star eventually makes it up the stairs as elegantly as possible in the situation.
Kudos to her for finding a solution to the problem.
Khloé Kardashian attempts to help her sister by lifting the bottom of the gown—but the dress is so tight that doesn't offer any relief.
Kim eventually hops her way to her car, where she is picked up and lifted into by members of her team. Luckily, she remained good-humored about the situation and she joins in the laughter.
It's no wonder Kim pulled out all the stops for the party. The reality star worked with Dolce & Gabbana to design the "Ciao Kim" collection, which curated iconic looks from the label's archives. For the Sept. 23 show, she wore a long, sparkly black gown on the runway, while three of her children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4, and mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe supported her from the front row.
@kardashtiktoks Kim is dedicated?? #kimkardashian #kimk #kimkardashianedit #dolceandgabbana #kardashians ? original sound - kardashtiktoks
"The most incredible show in Milan today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram on Sept. 24. "@kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!!