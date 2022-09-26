Kim Kardashian Shares a Hilarious Look at Her Attempt to Walk in a Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Watch : See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian hilariously showed fans that glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be.

The SKIMS founder is no stranger to pulling out all the stops for a fashion moment, but her skin-tight glitzy look for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after party on Sept. 24 came with more than a few challenges.

On her Instagram Stories on Sept. 26, Kim showed off the stunning floor-length silver sequined gown from the iconic fashion house, which was complete with criss-cross laces up the side. However, more importantly, she revealed how difficult it was to walk in—not to mention climb several flights of stairs.

In the clips, Kim can be seen ends up hopping up the stairs in her sky high-heeled silver shoes. At one point in the video, she can even be heard exasperatedly asking if there is an elevator she can take instead. The Kardashians star eventually makes it up the stairs as elegantly as possible in the situation.

Kudos to her for finding a solution to the problem.