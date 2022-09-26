Take a Tour of Trisha Paytas’ Dollhouse Nursery for Daughter Malibu Barbie

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Step into Barbie's baby dollhouse.

Social media star Trisha Paytas gave viewers an inside look at their daughter's nursery, filled top to bottom with Barbie-themed artwork and accessories. Its a suitably themed room for the YouTuber's firstborn, named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, who Trisha welcomed on Sept. 15.

Trisha, who filmed the tour before their baby girl was born, adorned the room with pink furniture and credited their husband Moses Hacmon for painting the room with a beach mural. The couple wed in December 2021.

"It's really important for him to do it," Trisha, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a Sept. 25 video. "We could've obviously gotten painters, but he did a good job and put so much love into it."

Trisha added, "It just feels like love in here."

The YouTuber notes that the artwork painted on the wall—including a logo reading "Malibu Barbie" and Barbie's face—was inspired by the Barbie x Colourpop makeup collection, explaining that they decided on the theme because they loved the signature doll as a kid.