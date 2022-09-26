Molly Stern, Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist, Shares Her Daughter Is Cancer Free

Watch : Kate Middleton Keeps Her Promise To Young Cancer Patient

Vivienne Schlussel has beat her battle with cancer.

Molly Stern, who is a makeup artist to Reese Witherspoon, Maya Rudolph and Anne Hathaway, shared that her daughter Vivienne is officially free of Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"With the most GRATITUDE and overwhelming JOY I share the news that our beautiful brave daughter is CANCER FREE," Molly wrote in a Sept. 25 post. "#SheDidIt #WeDidIt #NotTodayCancer #BYEEEEEEE."

Molly paired the news with an image of Vivienne flashing a smile while her dad, Dazue Schlussel, gave her a kiss on the head.

The announcement garnered love from several celebs, such as Mindy Kaling and Jake Gyllenhaal who both commented a series of red hearts, as well as Reese who wrote, "Sobbing over this happy news !!"

Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe also chimed in, adding, "Just breathed a huge sigh for you, Viv & the rest of the fam. Could not be happier about this news!!"