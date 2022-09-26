Why Kendall Jenner Says She Was "Chill" About Showing Her Nipples in First Runway Show

Watch : Kendall Jenner Details Her & Devin Booker's Matching Italy Fashion

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to free the nipple.

The Kardashians star recently reflected on some of her most memorable fashion moments, including her first major runway look, where she showcased her nipples in a see-through top during Marc Jacobs' 2014 New York Fashion Week show.

"I was pretty chill, even though my boobies were out," Kendall told Vogue about the risqué ensemble for the Sept. 22 episode of its Life in Looks series. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc [Jacobs] and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this sheer top and I was like, 'I'm game.'"

The supermodel, who was 18 at the time, added, "I'm all good with the nipple. It didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope, whatever they want.' I was completely comfortable."

While Kendall wasn't anxious to show her chest in the chocolate brown see-through sweater, she revealed that other aspects of the runway look made her feel nervous.