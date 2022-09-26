Simu Liu Reveals He’s “Going Through a Breakup” 2 Months After Debuting Jade Bender Romance

Simu Liu is giving an update on his relationship status.
Just two months after making his relationship with Jade Bender red carpet official, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star confessed that he was "going through a breakup" during the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, per SFGate.
"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," he said on Sept 22 after he was asked about an Instagram post from earlier this month where he spoke about his mental health journey. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."
Simu and Jade made their relationship red carpet debut at the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20. The two also attended the Aug. 1 Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train together.
Earlier this month, Simu gave a candid reflection on the first anniversary of Shang-Chi's release, sharing how his life had changed amid the newfound fame—both positively and negatively.
"Exactly one year ago, this little movie came out and completely changed my life," he wrote in the Sept. 3 Instagram post. "It's been nothing short of the absolute best ride… but after having some time to reflect I know that this life also comes at a massive cost."
Simu added, "I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public. I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health."
Since the Marvel film's release, Simu shared that he'd shot four movies, was currently shooting a fifth and published a memoir— all of which he said were the result of his obsession of "taking up space and representing for my community."
"I worked nearly myself to exhaustion," the Kim's Convenience actor noted. "And while I am SO proud of my achievements and my work ethic, I know that moving forward something has to change."
He concluded, "So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good and decent man."