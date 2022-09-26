Simu Liu Reveals He’s “Going Through a Breakup” 2 Months After Debuting Jade Bender Romance

Watch : Simu Liu Reveals What He Wants in a Shang-Chi Sequel

Simu Liu is giving an update on his relationship status.

Just two months after making his relationship with Jade Bender red carpet official, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star confessed that he was "going through a breakup" during the tech conference Dreamforce in San Francisco, per SFGate.

"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," he said on Sept 22 after he was asked about an Instagram post from earlier this month where he spoke about his mental health journey. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."

Simu and Jade made their relationship red carpet debut at the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20. The two also attended the Aug. 1 Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train together.

E! News has reached out to reps for Simu and has not heard back.

Earlier this month, Simu gave a candid reflection on the first anniversary of Shang-Chi's release, sharing how his life had changed amid the newfound fame—both positively and negatively.