Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro

Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene.
Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
Kim and Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter looks laser focused in the videos, concentrating on lining Khloe's lips and delicately applying eye shadow on her aunt. In another video, Chicago applies lip gloss on Khloe, to which she encourages the budding makeup artist by exclaiming, "You are excellent!"
To finish off the look, Chicago applied blush to the reality star's cheeks, and pleased with her new look, Khloe says, "Beautiful," before ending the Stories.
Khloe and Chicago were in Milan this past weekend along with North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Kris Jenner to support Kim at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show, where she debuted a new spring-summer 2023 collaboration with designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. The fashion show comes days after Dolce & Gabbana released their advertising campaign for the collection, titled "Ciao Kim."
And as always, the Kardashians never miss an opportunity to support one of their own. Kris gushed over the show, writing, "The most incredible show in Milan today! @kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!!"
Sister Khloe echoed the matriarch's sentiments while posting a smiling photo of herself with Kim, Kris and the designers, with the caption, "So proud of my sister and the entire @dolcegabbana team."
Perhaps D&G's next collab should be a new beauty line with a different family member: Chicago.