Will We See Young Alicent and Rhaenyra Again? The House of the Dragon Showrunner Says…

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

It could soon be a royal reunion for Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

The stars—who play the young versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her ex-BFF turned stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively, on HBO's House of the Dragon—exited after episode five amid the series' time jump. But, according to co-showrunner Ryan Condal, this might not be the last time we see the two teens.

"I mean, look, I don't know," Condal tells Variety of the possibility of Alcock and Carey returning. "There are things that we haven't fully sorted out. I'm not closing the door on anything. So there, how's that for an answer?"

While Condal explained that Alcock and Carey haven't yet been written into season two, which was confirmed on Aug. 26, he noted that House of the Dragon can get "a little bit more fancy" with its narrative approach than Game of Thrones, which he says was "not a flashback show."

But one thing that is confirmed for the next installment? There won't be any more major time jumps. Episode six began 10 years after the events of the prior one, opening with an intense confrontation between adult Rhaenyra and Alicent (now played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively).