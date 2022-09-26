See Kanye West and Ex Irina Shayk Reunite at London Fashion Week Event

Kanye West is far from heartless when it comes to ex Irina Shayk.
On Sept. 26, Vogue shared a video of the Donda rapper embracing in a hug with the model—who he briefly dated last year—backstage at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week.
In the clip, Ye sported a black leather jacket, pants and diamond embellished flip-flops, while Irina, who walked in the Burberry show, wore a black strapless gown with a bow design on the back from the British luxury brand. The Yeezy founder pulled his ex in for a hug as she laughed and said, "I got you."
Their brief reunion comes more than a year after the pair decided to go their separate ways after just two months of dating.
Though they have known each other for years, Ye and Irina—who shares daughter Lea, 5, with ex Bradley Cooper—first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, when they were spotted celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday at the luxury hotel Villa La Coste in France.
"They spent a lot of time at their hotel walking through the vineyards and enjoying the property," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They also took walks around town where they looked at art and architecture. Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing up for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."
However, two months later, their whirlwind romance quickly came to an end. "It was never a serious thing that took off," a source told People, who first reported Ye and Irina's split in August 2021.
A second source explained to the magazine that Ye was focused on his work and spending time with his kids—North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3—whom he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
As the insider put it, "He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."