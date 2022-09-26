See Kanye West and Ex Irina Shayk Reunite at London Fashion Week Event

Watch : Why Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Romance "Fizzled Out"

Kanye West is far from heartless when it comes to ex Irina Shayk.

On Sept. 26, Vogue shared a video of the Donda rapper embracing in a hug with the model—who he briefly dated last year—backstage at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week.

In the clip, Ye sported a black leather jacket, pants and diamond embellished flip-flops, while Irina, who walked in the Burberry show, wore a black strapless gown with a bow design on the back from the British luxury brand. The Yeezy founder pulled his ex in for a hug as she laughed and said, "I got you."

Their brief reunion comes more than a year after the pair decided to go their separate ways after just two months of dating.

Though they have known each other for years, Ye and Irina—who shares daughter Lea, 5, with ex Bradley Cooper—first sparked romance rumors in June 2021, when they were spotted celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday at the luxury hotel Villa La Coste in France.