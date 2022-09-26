See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Kirsten Dunst attended the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24 with a chic outfit and ultra-cool bob hairstyle to match. See her drastic hair transformation for yourself.

Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week.

The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.

Kirsten, who chopped off a total of six inches, per her hairstylist Marcus Francis, unveiled a wavy chin-length bob at the fashion show.

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," Marcus said in a press release shared with E! News on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face."

Using Olivia Garden Cara Shears, the hairstylist said he also "cut the weight out of the ends to give the hair movement" and thinned out areas "to make sure the cut didn't go too triangular."

Kirsten Dunst Through the Years

While most people opt for bobs to beat the heat of summer, Kirsten's new cut is a refreshing style for the fall season. But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see her fabulous hairdo below.

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten's shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

