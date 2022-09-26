Get an Inside Look at Morgan Stewart’s Chic Closet With This All-Access Tour

Morgan Stewart is saying farewell by giving an intimate look into her closet.
The Daily Pop alum gave fans a tour of her luxe closet that's packed to the brim with an assortment of Hermès mini Kelly handbags, Chanel attire, among other designer items.
"Welcome Necessary Realness, here we are in my closet," Morgan said at the start of her tour with E! News. "Well, one of them—there are two. Don't be alarmed."
She added, "Obviously, it's a little cramped in here."
As Morgan explained, being that her closet—which includes a mix of jeans, coats, purses, and shoes—is fully stacked, she tries "to do an audit every few weeks and get rid of things" she's no longer wearing.
Despite this, the TV personality admitted that it never really goes the way she hopes it would.
"Then every time I do that I go through it and I'm like, ‘But I love it,'" she said, "And then I keep it for another six months and then I still don't wear it.
Morgan also showed off a few items her husband Jordan McGraw has gifted to her thus far.
"Jordan McGraw got me this bag in 2010," she said, showing off a green tweed crossbody Chanel bag. "I have had this bag for that long."
She added, "The fact that I carried it with me is just all of the manifestations of what's happened."
The couple shares two children: 14-month-old Row Renggli McGraw and 7-month old son Grey Oliver McGraw.
She also shared the story of how Jordan—son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw—surprised her with a rare jacket she had been wanting.
"I was like dying, couldn't find it," she said of the YSL piece. "It was not in the United States…Christmas time comes around, he gives me some gifts: All of a sudden he gives me a suitcase. He gets me my dream jacket. He had it flown in from Paris and gave it to me for Christmas."
Trying on the jacket, she exclaimed, "Is it not the most insane piece of f—ing clothing you've ever see."
All we have to say is, when can we move into this closet?!