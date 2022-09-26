Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs

Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power.

The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."

However, not everyone was on board with the name at first. Echoing what Jost revealed about his mom's reaction to the name last year Johansson shared, "Colin's mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like, 'No he's already out, it's past that time'."

The Black Widow actress—who shares daughter Rose, 8, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac—explained how very few people know that both of her children's name are also names of flowers. She noted, "Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow, that's why my daughter liked it too."