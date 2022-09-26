Wynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley Judd Are "So United" After Mom Naomi Judd's Death

Watch : Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death

Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd have each other's backs.

While the sisters have been open about the ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they're continuing to lean on each other for support following the death of their mother Naomi Judd. As Wynonna recently shared, their grief has brought them closer together.

"We both kind of look at each other like, 'I've got you,' right? And we look at each other and we say, 'Yeah,'" the singer, 58, said on the Sept. 25 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "We're so united right now. I think more so than we have been in a long time."

Naomi died by suicide in April at age 76, with Ashley confirming in an April 30 Instagram post that she and her sister lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Wynonna looked back at the day Naomi died, describing what a blur it all was. "I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her, and I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that," she said. "And next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the side porch and I'm just trying to figure out what's next."