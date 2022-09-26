Go Inside Mindy Kaling's $2.75 Million New York City Townhouse

The Mindy Project’s Mindy Kaling has placed her New York City townhouse on the market for $2.75 million. Step inside the property with breathtaking views of Williamsburg Bridge.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 26, 2022 5:37 PMTags
Real EstateLife/StyleHomeMindy KalingCelebritiesLivingE! Insider
Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling's greatest project could be yours if the price is right. 

E! News can confirm the Never Have I Ever executive producer has listed her New York City townhouse for $2.75 million.

Compass listing agents Carl Gambino and Reilly Adler described the property as the epitome of elevated "loft living." And with unobstructed views of the Williamsburg Bridge, Kenmare Street and Petrosino Square, it's easy to fall in love with this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home conveniently located at the intersection of New York's SoHo and NoLiTa neighborhoods.

Plus, the lucky owner can enjoy amenities like a deep Kohler soaking tub in the primary bedroom, high ceilings and a full-time doorman for added security.

Back in 2017, Mindy decorated the space with help from One Kings Lane. When sharing the finished product, the actress couldn't believe what she saw.

"I thought, 'Who is this chic person who lives here?'" she joked to People at the time. "It's not me, it looks amazing. I got to be surprised like in a reality television show. I desperately didn't want to mess it up because it's so chic and clean."

photos
Party Pics: New York

Perhaps Mindy has outgrown the space as she continues to raise her two children including Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4, and Spencer Avu, 2.

Whatever the case may be, one look at the interior and you'll see why this property won't be available for long. Keep scrolling to experience your very own open house.

COMPASS
Open House

In September 2022, Mindy Kaling listed her New York City townhouse on the market for $2.75 million. Keep scrolling to see more inside shots of the property. 

COMPASS
COMPASS
COMPASS
COMPASS
COMPASS

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

2

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

4

Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

5

See Kanye West and Ex Irina Shayk Reunite at London Fashion Week Event

Latest News

Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist Shares Her Daughter Is Cancer Free

Kendall Jenner Was "Chill" About Showing Her Nipples in First Runway

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Marries Charles Berard

Simu Liu "Going Through a Breakup” After Debuting Jade Bender Romance

DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Tests Positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro

Will Young Alicent and Rhaenyra Return on House of the Dragon?