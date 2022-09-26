How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night

Watch : "Big Brother's" Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Married

Taylor Hale is a winner—both on the pageant stage and in the Big Brother house.

The former beauty queen won season 24 of CBS' Big Brother on Sept. 25, snagging a hefty $750,000 grand prize and becoming the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of the game (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.) But that's not the only record that Hale broke: she also nabbed the America's Favorite Player prize, winning an additional $50,000 and becoming the first grand-prize winner to also score the fan favorite award.

"To make history two times over in one night…there are brains on the wall," Hale told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 26. "'Cause my head has exploded a billion times over."

The personal stylist, 27, was a come-from-behind victor after being ostracized and disparaged by the cast, being put on the block week after week. But in her final speech to the jury competing against finalist Monte Taylor, Hale turned those challenges into feathers in her cap.