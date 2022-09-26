How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night

Taylor Hale is a winner—both on the pageant stage and in the Big Brother house.
The former beauty queen won season 24 of CBS' Big Brother on Sept. 25, snagging a hefty $750,000 grand prize and becoming the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of the game (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.) But that's not the only record that Hale broke: she also nabbed the America's Favorite Player prize, winning an additional $50,000 and becoming the first grand-prize winner to also score the fan favorite award.
"To make history two times over in one night…there are brains on the wall," Hale told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 26. "'Cause my head has exploded a billion times over."
The personal stylist, 27, was a come-from-behind victor after being ostracized and disparaged by the cast, being put on the block week after week. But in her final speech to the jury competing against finalist Monte Taylor, Hale turned those challenges into feathers in her cap.
"I am not a victim, I am a victor," she told cast members in the finale episode. "And if there is one word that is going to describe the season it is resiliency. And if you were to ask yourself who was the most resilient person of the season, it was me." Hale ultimately received eight of the final nine jury votes.
Reality stars and fans of the show alike have rallied behind Hale after her mistreatment, showing their support for her win.
"PLEASE GO VOTE FOR TAYLOR FOR AMERICA'S FAVORITE PLAYER," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tweeted on Sept. 22 alongside crown and prayer hands emojis.
"All hail!" Jaida Essence Hall, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, tweeted of Hale's historic win. "She should be an honorary member of the melanin dynasty."
"It is my great pleasure to pass the crown of Big Brother winner to Taylor Hale, the FIRST black female winner in Big Brother history (non-celebrity edition)," Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather shared on social media. "MICHIGAN WE UP!!!"
And, of course, though this season of Big Brother is done, another chapter isn't far off on the horizon: host Julie Chen shared Sept. 25 that the competition will be returning for its 25th anniversary season next summer.
To watch Hale's win for yourself, stream season 24 of Big Brother, now available on Paramount+.