This Must-Have Koolaburra by UGG Sherpa Pullover Is Just $36 Right Now

Score a plush pullover from UGG's affordable vegan line for almost half off its usual price just in time for fall.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 26, 2022 5:03 PMTags
Ecomm: QVC Koolaburra by Ugg

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Can you feel that? The cooling air? The rustling of leaves? The instinct to layer up? It's true: For fall people, it's the most wonderful time of the year. And for everyone else, it just means that it's time to get a new cute sweater to make the cooler temps more bearable. I have good news for both camps: The Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Back Sherpa Pullover is back, and it's on sale, too.

Though normally priced at $65, it's dropped down to $49 at QVC. They recently lowered the price to just $36, which means you can grab one of these autumnal essentials for 45% off the full price. If you're new to the Koolaburra line, this is a great place to start, since it's the affordable, family- and earth-friendly alternative to UGG's closet classics.

The pullover is offered in seven colors and eight sizes, which means there's a soft shacket available for almost anyone. Don't wait — grab yours at this amazing price and get your hay-riding, apple-picking, and other Instagram-ready fall activities on today. 

Cozy-Chic Nordstrom Rack Sweaters Starting at $17

Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Back Sherpa Pullover

Cozy, comfortable, and made for curling up in by the firepit, the Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Back Sherpa Pullover is a layer you'll reach for all season long.

$65
$36
QVC

Since you've stocked up on sweaters, why not update your space to match? Here's everything you need from Amazon to make your home cozy for fall.

