The Calling Is Sure to Be Your Next Favorite Crime Show: See First-Look Photos

It's time to get the bottom of Peacock's new crime drama, The Calling.

Based on Dror Mishani's detective novels, the investigative series from David E. Kelley tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch). His "belief in mankind," the NBCUniversal streamer said in press release Sept. 26, "is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth."

"Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles," the description continues, "Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down."

Kelley provided additional context about the show and its central character, saying, "Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham. Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I've encountered before."

The writer also teased the star power behind the series. "Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is... Barry Levinson," he continued. "What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience."