Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is getting romance advice from the queen of rom-coms herself.
Two marriages and a few relationships later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is ready to find love again. And it turns out, she's got none other than actress and RHOBH fan Julia Roberts in her corner to help her find the man of her dreams.
"I just met Julia Roberts," the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24. "She said, 'Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I'm invested in this.' And I said, 'I can die now,' like, 'I don't even need the boyfriend.'"
While meeting the Hollywood star was enough to satisfy Garcelle, Julia insisted on the red carpet, "She needs a boyfriend." And though she didn't have anyone particular in mind, she told ET, "I'm gonna be thinking about it all day."
After divorcing from her first husband, Daniel Saunders, in 2000, Garcelle tied the knot with Michael Nilon a year later in 2001. Since she and Michael parted ways in 2011, the reality star has dated around and was even linked to actor Sean Penn in 2011.
Most recently, Garcelle began dating screenwriter Michael Elliot in 2019, but the two called it quits in Feb. 2020.
But Julia—who stars alongside George Clooney in the new rom-com Ticket to Paradise, which premieres Oct. 21—isn't the only famous friend helping Garcelle find a man.
Garcelle has also turned to her RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards for help in the romance department. She told Bravo's The Daily Dish at 2022 NBCUniversal upfronts in May, "I would love for you to set me up Kyle, you know a lot of people."
Noting that her dating life has been "a little quiet" recently, she also revealed what qualities she's looking for in a partner, saying, "I'm looking for an alpha man with a kind heart."
Perhaps fans will see Garcelle find love before RHOBH's current season 12 wraps up later this fall.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)