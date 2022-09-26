Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Mother knows best.

On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week.

"Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a Page Six report about her daughter washing in the sink. "Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"

Coco added, "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

The post comes days after she shared a video on social media of Chanel bathing in the sink before heading out to a Patricia Field fashion show with her mom. In the clip, the young girl was sitting in a sink full of soapy water while scrolling on her iPad.

The actress wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram video, "The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast."