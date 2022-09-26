Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink

Coco Austin defended her “unconventional” parenting style after she faced backlash for bathing her and Ice-T’s daughter Chanel in the kitchen sink.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 26, 2022 4:22 PMTags
Celeb KidsIce-TCocoCelebrities
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

Mother knows best.

On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week.

"Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a Page Six report about her daughter washing in the sink. "Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!"

Coco added, "People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

The post comes days after she shared a video on social media of Chanel bathing in the sink before heading out to a Patricia Field fashion show with her mom. In the clip, the young girl was sitting in a sink full of soapy water while scrolling on her iPad. 

The actress wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram video, "The sink is the easiest when you have to be fast."

photos
Coco and Baby Chanel's Disneyland Trip

However, after posting the video, Coco received a lot of comments questioning the decision to bathe Chanel in the sink, including one person who commented, "Yall still treating her like an Infant."

Another user wrote, "she's too old to be in the sink..that was really Awkward to see," while another commented, "SHE's not a BABY ANYMORE!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

2
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

3

Khloe Kardashian Spotted With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone

Though Coco is not letting the haters phase her, it is not the first time she and Ice-T have faced criticism regarding their daughter. Last year, Coco revealed she was still breastfeeding Chanel, who was 5 years old at the time, adding that she'd continue to do so as long as her daughter wanted.

"She loves on it and it's not like she's getting milk from it," Coco explained to US Weekly. "But she's getting her little snack and it's kind of soothing her to sleep."

read
Coco Austin and Ice-T's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bathes in Sink Before First Fashion Show

When social media users criticized Coco's revelation, Ice-T clapped back at the internet trolls on behalf of his wife. 

"News Flash!" the Law & Order: SVU star tweeted August 2021. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then..." He then hilariously added, "Me Too!!!"

Trending Stories

1

Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She Can "Come Back to Tennis"

2
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

3

Khloe Kardashian Spotted With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone

4

Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25

5

Bre Tiesi Claps Back at Critics Who Told Her to Hire a Night Nurse

Latest News

Go Inside Mindy Kaling's $2.75 Million New York City Townhouse

How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night

The Must-Have Koolaburra by UGG Sherpa Pullover Is Just $36 Right Now

The Calling Is Sure to Be Your Next Favorite Crime Show

Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for Bravo's Garcelle Beauvais

Elite Season 6 is Coming—Without These Cast Members

Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink