Reese Witherspoon's Draper James: Get a $125 Dress for $39 and More 70% Off Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Reese Witherspoon is a fashion icon at all times, from the red carpet to her everyday style. Even when she's wearing a relaxed ensemble to run some errands, Reese nails a "put-together without even trying" look. If you want to channel Reese's casual, yet charming aesthetic, you need to check out her clothing line Draper James. The fashion brand has classic silhouettes and beautiful patterns with styles for the whole family in addition to home products.

Each style is cuter than the next, but if you want to shop and save a little money, Draper James' biggest sale of the year is here. You can save 70% during the Draper James Tent Sale. Every single item is on sale with inclusive sizes ranging from 0 to 24. If you're not sure what to shop, you can get this $125 floral dress for just $39, but that's not the only good discount.

Shop these deals before they sell out.