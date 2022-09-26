Bre Tiesi Claps Back at Critics Amid Reflecting on “Hard Moment as a Mom”

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes BABY No. 9!

Bre Tiesi does not want anyone's advice when it comes to her family.

The model—who shares son Legendary, 2 months, with Nick Cannon—is standing by her parenting decisions after sharing a screenshot of her DMs with a fan who suggested that the Wild ‘N Out host hire her a night nurse.

On Sept. 19, Bre posted a video message on social media sharing that she hadn't slept "in like three days" because her son had been "screaming his little head off." A fan replied to her message, suggesting that she employ a night nurse to help her out with the newborn. When Bre asked the fan if they wanted to pay for it, the fan responded, "Tell Nick!!"

That's when things took a turn for the worse. Bre replied, "I don't need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f--king nerve."

She then sent a message to anyone who had advice regarding her and her family. "KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY'S NAME OUT UR MOUTH," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F--KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f--kin mouth when you speak on mine!"