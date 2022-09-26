How Nikita Dragun Turned Her Fantasies Into Reality

Watch : Nikita Dragun ADMITS Which YouTuber Is REALLY Her BFF

Nikita Dragun's personal motto couldn't be more fitting.

"Live your fantasy" is the YouTuber's ultimate mantra—as well as the tagline for her makeup brand, Dragun Beauty—and she explained what exactly it means to her on the Sept. 26 episode of E!'s digital series DRIVE!.

"It's whatever fantasy or reality or crazy dream or the wildest thing you could think of for yourself, your most confident self," Nikita told host Austin J. Mills while behind the wheel of her sleek Corvette Stingray. "Whatever your fantasy is, it's like, 'Live it!' [because] anything is possible. Basically, I'm just a testament to that."

Her statement certainly rings true, as the self-titled "mother of draguns" has gained over 3.55 million subscribers on YouTube—not to mention 9 million followers on Instagram—by showing off her makeup skills and sharing her experiences as a transgender woman.

As for how she managed to turn her fantasies into reality? "I just don't let a moment go by where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I did this,' or, 'I wish I said this,' or, 'I wish I went after this,'" Nikita revealed. "I really try to create this almost superhero-like personality for myself."