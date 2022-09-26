Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey Pens Heartbreaking Tribute After Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey.

On Sept. 26, the Basketball Wives star shared on social media that the 25-year-old had tragically passed away.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke captioned a carousel of throwback pictures of her daughter on Instagram. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."

Several of Brooke's Basketball Wives co-stars sent their love and support in the comments section of her post, including Shaunie O'Neal, who commented, "Praying for you and your family."

Brandi Maxiell wrote, "RIP Kayla we luv you baby girl!!! I love you so much Brooke!!! You are so strong and continue to trust in God to carry you through this storm sis!!! We are all here for you and your family," while former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada commented, "Brooke, I can't imagine the pain you're going through during this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fam #LoveYall."