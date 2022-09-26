Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Expecting First Baby

Watch : 90 Day Tell All, Jersey Shore Messiness & Love Island USA Dance-Off

Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are about to have someone new enter their villa.

The reality stars are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 25.

In the clip, Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 23, were seen in throwback footage of when they appeared on season five of Love Island U.K. in 2019, which included the speech she gave during the finale.

"I love you so much," Molly-Mae told Tommy, "and I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."

Fast-forward to today and one of those adventures includes entering parenthood. The video also showed Molly-Mae cradling her baby bump and Tommy giving it a kiss.

Several of their fellow Love Island U.K. alums congratulated them on the pregnancy. "AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!" Maurah Higgins wrote in the comments. "LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH." Added Montana Brown, "Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds."