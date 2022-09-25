Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Join Him at His First Home Game of the NFL Season

As Tom Brady made his way onto the field for his first home game of the NFL season, the quarterback was cheered on by his three kids, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Daddy's no. 1 fans.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaners took on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, Tom Brady's three kids were on hand to cheer on the quarterback in his first home game of the season.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter on the Bucs' official account, Tom is seen embracing his 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, on his way to the field. The team captioned the clip, "All about family."

The afternoon marks the first game of the NFL that Tom's kids have attended. However, one member of the Brady family was noticeably absent: Gisele.

Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was retuning to football less than a month after announcing his retirement in February, reports have circulated that his marriage with Gisele may on the rocks. 

Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

The supermodel—who married Tom in 2009—recently opened up about her role as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she has made to make their relationship work.

 

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

Gisele, 42, also revealed her "concerns" regarding her the 45-year-old's return to the game, saying she wished Tom could be more available their family. 

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present, " she shared. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

While Gisele has not attended any games this season, she did send a supportive message when Tom took the field against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Let's go @TomBrady!," she tweeted on Sept. 11. "Let's go Bucs!"

 

