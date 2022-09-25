Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Kids Join Him at His First Home Game of the NFL Season

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return

Daddy's no. 1 fans.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaners took on the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, Tom Brady's three kids were on hand to cheer on the quarterback in his first home game of the season.

In a sweet video posted to Twitter on the Bucs' official account, Tom is seen embracing his 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, on his way to the field. The team captioned the clip, "All about family."

The afternoon marks the first game of the NFL that Tom's kids have attended. However, one member of the Brady family was noticeably absent: Gisele.

Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was retuning to football less than a month after announcing his retirement in February, reports have circulated that his marriage with Gisele may on the rocks.