What’s Next for Former KTLA Co-Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero After Exit Drama

What Led to Mark Mester's Firing?

KTLA ended up airing a pre-taped tribute to Romero. Mester introduced that segment on KTLA's Sept. 17 morning broadcast. It would end up being his final one. Before the montage aired, he spoke on the air about how his former co-anchor's departure was revealed to viewers. The station's entertainment reporter, Sam Rubin, had announced her exit during a broadcast three days prior.

Regarding that announcement, Mester said that "what the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate." During his monologue, he had a photo of himself and Romero standing with KTLA Vice President and General Manager Janene Drafs, who he called a "terrific woman," flash on the screen.

He apologized to the viewers and to Romero, saying she "deserved to say goodbye," and got emotional before introducing the edited tribute to his "best friend." He also said that they had arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner that read, "We love you Lynette."

Turmoil ensued off the air after his comments. KTLA management came to the station to speak with Mester, who then "began swearing openly in the newsroom at them, in front of other employees," the source said, adding, "Mark was asked to leave the newsroom and refused." A second source corroborated the report to E! News, while the Los Angeles Times also reported about a confrontation between Mester and management.

Days later, KTLA fired Mester, E! News confirmed. The station would not comment on the reason behind his termination.

How Did Lynette Romero Feel About Mark Mester's Tribute?

"She has been in touch with Mark and the two of them remain close friends," the first source told E! News. "She was truly touched by his support on the air."