Rachel Zegler Reveals She Had a Breast Cancer Scare at 19

Rachel Zegler is getting real about her health.

The West Side Story star took to social media to share her experience with a breast cancer scare she faced when she was just 19.

"Two years ago I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 24. "No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure."

Despite the serious situation, Rachel shared everything turned out okay and that the lump turned out to "thankfully" be benign.

Along with her message, the now-21-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of herself sporting the scar she was left with after the procedure. She said it "serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth."