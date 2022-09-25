Ashton Kutcher Admits He & Natalie Portman "Basically" Made Same Film as Mila Kunis & Justin Timberlake

Watch : Mila Kunis Not a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance

Ashton Kutcher is spilling one of the worst-kept secrets in rom-com history.

The actor recently reunited with his No Strings Attached co-star Natalie Portman for a joint Peloton workout for an episode of his series Our Future Selves, released Sept. 20. During their session, the actor admitted that their 2011 rom-com was pretty darn similar to a certain film starring his now-wife Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, released the same year.

"I think the first time we really started hanging out is when we shot No Strings together," Kutcher said, to which Portman responded, "Who would've thought 20 years later, we'd be on a Peloton together?"

Kutcher then said, "Wait, it's also weird because my wife was shooting basically the same movie, called Friends With Benefits."

Both Ivan Reitman's No Strings Attached and Will Gluck's Friends With Benefits are about a man and a woman who decide to turn their friendship sexual without becoming a romantic couple, realizing later that that's more complicated than they thought.