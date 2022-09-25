Post Malone Hospitalized for "Stabbing Pain" a Week After Stage Fall

On Sept. 17, Post was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. He paused the show, then returned, apologized to the audiences and performed five more songs before heading to a hospital. There, he was diagnosed with bruised ribs.

He later said in a Twitter video, "They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a-- on the tour." He also promised his fans in St. Louis that the next time he was in their area, he would perform a "two-hour show" to "make up for the couple missed songs that we missed."

He added, "Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love and thanks for hanging around even though I got my a-- kicked by myself. I love you guys."

Days later, Post shared an Instagram photo of himself performing, captioning the pic, "F U Hole."