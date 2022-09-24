Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Dearest co-stars.

After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley.

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included sunflowers. He thanked his on-screen leading lady, who he referred to as his "dearest Viscountess"

In the Netflix series, Jonathan's character Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton marries Simone's character Kate Sharma by the end of the season two. They are both set to reprise their roles for the third season.

On Sept. 21, Wicked director Jon M. Chu confirmed that Jonathan, 34, will play Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which is also set to star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever…" Chu tweeted about the casting news, mimicking lyrics from the show's song "Dancing Through Life."