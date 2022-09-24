Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News

After Jonathan Bailey was confirmed to be starring as Fiyero in the Wicked movies, the actor's Bridgerton co-star sent him a thoughtful gift of congratulations.

Dearest co-stars.

After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley.

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included sunflowers. He thanked his on-screen leading lady, who he referred to as his "dearest Viscountess"

In the Netflix series, Jonathan's character Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton marries Simone's character Kate Sharma by the end of the season two. They are both set to reprise their roles for the third season.

On Sept. 21, Wicked director Jon M. Chu confirmed that Jonathan, 34, will play Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which is also set to star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever…" Chu tweeted about the casting news, mimicking lyrics from the show's song "Dancing Through Life."

Ariana shared her reaction casting choice, writing on her Instagram story, "OH WHAT A CELEBRATION WE'LL HAVE TODAY. We are so excited for you to join us over here in Oz @jbayleaf!!!!!!"

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Jonathan—who took home an Olivier Award (the U.K.'s equivalent to the Tony Awards) for his role as Jamie in the 2018 West End revival of Company—also subtly celebrated the gig on Instagram, captioning a post on Sept. 21, "Dancing through," complete with a green heart emoji.

Wicked's big screen adaptation will be split into two films, with the first set to be released in December 2024, followed by the second in 2025.

