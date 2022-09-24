Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Alec Baldwin is now a dad of eight!

The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the first moments of their newest bundle of joy's life.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," Hilaria wrote alongside the clip. "Both she and I are happy and healthy."

She also confirmed that Ilaria was born on Sept. 22 and weighed in at 6 lbs 13 oz.

"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home," she continued. "Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

Alec and Hilaria—who tied the knot in June 2012—are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. The 30 Rock alum is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.