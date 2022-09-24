Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Some Late Night PDA During NYC Outing

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made more midnight memories.

Fresh off the singer's historic 15-night performance run at Madison Square Garden, he and the House alum were spotted hugging and kissing outside following a date night in New York City.

For the Sept. 22 outing, Olivia wore a pair of blue jeans, a black blazer over a white shirt and a pair of yellow Adidas sneakers, while the "As It Was" singer wore a white jacket with peaches, dark-colored pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Their PDA-filled night out comes one day after Harry closed out his monthlong "Love on Tour" residency at the famed NYC venue.

During the final MSG show, the venue honored the former One Direction singer by bringing out host Gayle King to unveil a massive banner that was hanging in the rafters, which read, "HARRY STYLES 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden."

The Garden also gave each concertgoer a feather boa, which has become a fashion staple for Harry at shows.