Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

"I'm so grateful that I did!" she tweeted. "I've never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding."

Khloe continued, "Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all."

On The Kardashians, Khloe got emotional speaking about her journey to baby No. 2 in a confessional. "Tristan and I are- I don't even know if I want to say, 'Tristan and I,'" she said. "I'm having another baby and obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now 'cause I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. But, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

She continued, "I can't hear about this for months about what an idiot I am, like what a dumb [bleep] I am, all these things from everybody else. Like, that's the part that's like, I think, the anxiety. Like, I can't even begin to think about that."