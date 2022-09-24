Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful.
The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
"I love you!" the Good American founder tweeted to her fans Sept. 23. "I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.."
Since it was confirmed in mid-July that Khloe was expecting a second child with Tristan amid his paternity scandal, she has also been the subject of scorn and mockery on social media over her decision to expand her family with him.
The reality star, who had also been slammed by many for reconciling with the athlete after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson, 4, said on Twitter that she was "hesitant" to read social media comments about her after the Kardashians premiere.
"I'm so grateful that I did!" she tweeted. "I've never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding."
Khloe continued, "Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all."
On The Kardashians, Khloe got emotional speaking about her journey to baby No. 2 in a confessional. "Tristan and I are- I don't even know if I want to say, 'Tristan and I,'" she said. "I'm having another baby and obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now 'cause I want to protect, I think, my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. But, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."
She continued, "I can't hear about this for months about what an idiot I am, like what a dumb [bleep] I am, all these things from everybody else. Like, that's the part that's like, I think, the anxiety. Like, I can't even begin to think about that."
Khloe said she felt "bamboozled" by her former partner, who is now a father of four. "When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me," she said. "And then I had True, who's amazing and like, the best girl in the whole world. And then we did have a couple bumps in the road, and then, like, me and Tristan, I thought were really good. And yeah, and here we are."
She continued, tearfully, "I'm very scared. It's very scary. I think I'm probably emotionally equipped, but I'm also like, 'Okay, I have to brace myself. I know what's gonna come when this becomes public because everyone's so mean, and that was so hard for me. But I can do it again. And I got this, and it will be fine. But I don't think kids should be talked about in that way."
In addition to her fans, Khloe's family has also rallied behind her amid her struggle. The premiere showed them celebrating her upcoming arrival at a lion-themed baby shower, during which her sister Kim Kardashian gave a tearful speech.
"I just know that everything's been so hard for you and that just makes me really sad for you," she told Khloe, "and there's no one that deserves happiness like you do."