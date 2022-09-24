The Pogues Are Now Castaways in Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser

In the Outer Banks season three teaser, the Pogues are making their own "paradise on Earth," as John B. would call it.
Netflix released the first teaser for season three of our favorite teen mystery show on Sept. 24, and yes, it's very much giving Lost vibes.
Picking up where season two ended, the group is stranded on a deserted island (sans treasure). The trailer begins by panning over a tropical beach that's clearly far, far away from North Carolina, with JJ (Rudy Pankow) hoisting a homemade flag reading "Poguelandia" over the group's little camp.
"My Pops always said, 'Nothing good comes easy. Nothing worthy is given,'" Chase Stokes' John B says as the group sets up their society. "The question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?" Clearly, the Pogues aren't safe, even being so far away from the Outer Banks.
We also get our first glimpse of all our favorite locals making their return, including Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant, who made her debut in season two.
And although the situation may seem dire for the exiled Pogues, clearly all fun isn't lost: The trailer ends with JJ jumping off a massive cliff as the group cheers him on.
"He's not gonna do it!" one member taunts him.
Shoots back JJ, "Oh I won't, huh?" And then, of course, he makes the leap into the ocean.
In an exclusive chat with E! News' The Rundown, Jonathan Daviss shared, "I'm so proud of the work everybody did this season. I know everyone came in wanting it to be bigger and better for the fans who stuck with us through Season one and two. So if you're here for season three, it's going to be huge. Even better. Even bigger."
Though an exact premiere date isn't yet known, the third season will premiere sometime in 2023. In the meantime, binge-watch seasons one and two of your favorite crew on Netflix.