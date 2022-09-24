Ryan Reynolds Gets Adorable Phone Call From Blake Lively & Kids in Welcome to Wrexham

Checking in on dad.
Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and their kids made a sweet cameo on the Sept. 22 episode of the FX series Welcome to Wrexham. While visiting Racecourse Ground in Wales, the stadium of his Wrexham A.F.C. soccer team, the "Free Guy" star received a phone call to which he said, "gotta answer this."
"Hi Dad, look at you on the field!" his family is heard saying in a FaceTime conversation, as Ryan pans the phone's camera across the stadium. While the video isn't shown, Blake is heard gushing, "Wow, that's so cool."
Ryan, 45—who daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with the Gossip Girl alum—responded, "It's so amazing. Seeing this place is literally emotional 'cause i've watched it so much on the video feed and to be here and standing ion the turf...just oh my god."
The visit marked the first time Ryan and Wrexham A.F.C. co-chairman Rob McElhenney were able to visit the home of their team—the third oldest professional soccer club in the world, which they took over as owners early 2021—after cheering them on from afar for a year due to COVID.
The episode comes one month after Blake, 35, gave fans a glimpse into her recent family vacation across the pond. On Aug. 23, the actress posted a poolside pic of herself wearing a white bikini with the caption, "summer lovin' …had me a blast."
Ryan, 45, then left the hilarious comment, "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales."
Just weeks later, Blake debuted a baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, confirming that she and Ryan were expecting baby no. 4.
During the Sept. 15 event, Blake cheekily alluded to expanding her family, sharing, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."