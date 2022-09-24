The Trailer For Netflix’s The Watcher Promises the Neighborhood From Hell

Watch : Ryan Murphy & Husband David Miller Welcome Baby No. 3

This is a whole new spin on the neighborhood watch.

In Netflix's The Watcher, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Brannock family—led by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts—moves into what appears to be suburban utopia, but quickly reveals itself to be a picket-fenced hellscape.

As the trailer reveals, a mysterious letter arrives in the family's mailbox, which reads, "Dearest new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, allow me to welcome you to the neighborhood. Do you know the history of the house? I have been put in charge of watching you."

That's when an ominous figure appears outside the home, as a gravelly voiceover says, "This message will not be the last. I am The Watcher. Your house is my obsession and now you are, too."

Might be time to move!

The Watcher eventually reveals that they are after "young blood" as the masked creature continues to terrorize the Brannock family.

"We moved out here because we wanted to feel safe, and the opposite is happening," Cannavale's character says. "I've never felt more unsafe in my life."