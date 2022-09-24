Emily in Paris Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date—& a Reason for Emily's New Bangs

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

Pop some champagne, because we have reason to celebrate.

During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer announced that the highly anticipated third season of Emily in Paris will be here before you know it. That's right, Netflix confirmed that the Darren Star-created comedy is premiering Dec. 21. Ooh la la, right?

This Emily in Paris update comes two days after Netflix released first look images for season three, in which Emily (Lily Collins) appears to have made some big decisions about her love life and career. On the love front, Emily is seen getting close with season two boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)—but she can't seem to avoid her Parisian crush Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

As for her career? Emily looks hard at work—but it's unclear which agency she works for, as season two ended with Emily being asked to join Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)'s new company.

A new teaser hinted that Emily isn't handling the pressure incredibly well, as she gives herself some DIY bangs in the process. "They're just bangs," she snaps at Gabriel. "Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything's fine."