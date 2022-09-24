Bow Down to the First Teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

If you burn for more Bridgerton content, you're in luck.

During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer dropped the first look at the Bridgerton prequel series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the teaser, viewers got a closer look at India Amarteifio—the actress playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte—who proved her take on the monarch is just as formidable.

"If you must know, I'm trying to ascertain the best way to climb over the garden wall," the young queen tells—who she assumes is a—footman in the sneak peek. "Because I think he may be a beast."

The he in question? Her husband-to-be, King George III.

"No one will speak of him," she continues. "He is clearly a beast or a troll."

You tell 'em, Charlotte. Although the "'em" in question is really her intended, not actually footman. Awkward!

In addition to India and Golda, Queen Charlotte features Bridgerton fan favorites Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who will be reprising their roles of Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the younger versions of the Bridgerton matriarchs.